'If Kohli or any...': Sreesanth slams Doull for stat jibe, says India will 'have a blast' vs NZ in CWC '23

During the Asia Cup 2023 edition, former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull made a big claim on Team India. Doull reckoned that India's cricket is too statistics-driven and, hence, it becomes a reason for their downfall in big ICC matches. In addition, he pointed out that the reason for India's failures are because they don't resort to a fearless brand of cricket, which would mean compromising on stats.

"Fearless cricket is there issue," Simon Doull told Sky Sports. "They don’t play fearless cricket enough. They play statistics-driven cricket and they are too worried about their stats too often. And to me, that is the one area I am concerned about their batting side," he added.

Now, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth has responded to Doull's statement and made a big claim. "New Zealand are coming to India. They will get to know if India play attacking cricket or not. We will thrash them. They got lucky in 2019 with MS Dhoni getting run out due to a direct hit. What did you do after playing the final? They made a team like England win the World Cup, who hadn't won a 50-over World Cup until then. New Zealand are never going to win. Yes, they might win in the future, but it will be embarrassing for them this time. If you get a chance address the media, please think before you speak. If you are ready to give, you should be able to take it also." Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

Sreesanth added, "I just want to tell Simon Doull that Indians are going to have a blast against New Zealand. New Zealand are going to learn a lot against India. Yes, there have been certain matches where they have done well against us, especially in ICC events. But those times have gone now. If any of these cricketers get to know what you said, and if Virat is made aware of it, it will be a lot of fun to watch that match."

At present, India are busy in their three-match home ODIs versus Australia with the third and final tie currently being held in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27). The home side already have the series in the pocket with an unassailable 2-0 lead. On the other hand, a second-stringed New Zealand beat Bangladesh 2-0, on Tuesday (September 26), in the three ODIs in the Bangla Tigers' den.

New Zealand will face defending champions England in the CWC 2023 opener on October 05 in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, India will lock horns with Australia in their respective openers on October 08 in Chennai. Both India and New Zealand will square off in match 21 in Dharamshala.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE