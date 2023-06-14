ICC announces WTC 2023-25 cycle schedule as arch-rivals Australia take on England in Ashes

The third edition of the ICC World Test Championship cycle begins with a clash between a resurgent England side and reigning champions Australia, and will end with a Final at Lord's in 2025.

Australia might still be revelling in their triumph over India in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 but will have to quickly shift their focus to the next WTC cycle that starts with a clash against arch-rivals England on 16 June.

The five-Test Ashes series will kickstart the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle that is set to include 68 matches scheduled across 27 series and the third WTC Final to be played at Lord's in 2025.

The nine teams set to participate in the WTC 2023-25 cycle are Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Each WTC series in the cycle will include two to five Tests, with the nine competing teams each playing six series - three at home, and three away.

The top two teams in the WTC standings will then qualify for the Final at Lord’s.

Australia topped the standings in the 2021-23 cycle on their way to a first WTC mace, and captain Pat Cummins is confident they can back up the stirring result starting in the series against England.

As in the WTC 2021-23 cycle, the England-India Test series will again be contested across five matches, as will the Ashes.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between WTC 2023 finalists Australia and India will also be played over five Tests for the first time since 1992.

The nine teams do not necessarily play the same number of matches in the WTC cycle, with the standings determined by the percentage of all possible points earned.

England will feature in the greatest number of Test matches during the WTC cycle with 21, while Australia (19) and India (19) will also line up in regular five-day fixtures.

Each Test included in the World Test Championship has 12 points available for a win, with four awarded to each team for a draw, and six to each team for a tie. No points are earned from a loss, and teams can lose points for slow over rates.

