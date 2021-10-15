Here's why Sanjay Manjrekar feels IPL 2021 has been 'most frustrating' to watch

As MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of Indian Premier League 2021, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his thoughts over the quality of cricket throughout the season.

Manjrekar highlighted the performances by players who are "ordinary" and are "past their prime" in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league and also mentioned why there were so many "bizarre" ends and "turn-arounds". He further opined why this season has been the "most frustrating" IPL to watch for him.

"I've followed the IPL very closely, but this has been a very unique IPL. Because we have seen some quality players, but we have also seen a large number of guys who are either ability-wise quite ordinary to begin with or players who are past their prime. So, we have seen a lot of those kinds of players in the IPL and we have seen some bizarre results and performances," Manjrekar said during a show on ESPNcricinfo.com.

"You've got these very good players and then there is a huge chunk of out-of-form players, players past their prime and players with ability that you wonder they belong here. And that is the reason why we've seen so many bizarre ends and turn-arounds. This has been, for me, the most frustrating IPL to watch," he added.

Manjrekar's words were recorded after the finish of the second Qualifier between KKR and Delhi Capitals (DC) that Morgan's team won by three wickets in a nail-biting finish. Set 136 for victory, Kolkata looked to be easing towards victory before five quick wickets forced a thrilling finish. With seven needed off the last over, Rahul Tripathi (12 not out) hit a six on the second last ball of the over to guide his side home.

However, if we talk about the IPL 2021 final then both teams are led by two successful skippers as between them they have won every major title on offer. Morgan led England to victory in the 2019 50-over World Cup. On the other hand, Dhoni masterminded India's wins. He was India's captain when they won the Twenty20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 50-over title.