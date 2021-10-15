WATCH: 'We don't have a keeper like MS Dhoni' - Virat Kohli teases Rishabh Pant in T20 World Cup promo

The IPL 2021 edition's final is taking place on Friday (October 15) but the cricketing action will continue for the sport's ardent lovers as the T20 World Cup is set to commence from October 17 (Sunday). The mega event was scheduled to be held last year in Australia, however, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the showpiece event getting postponed.

The forthcoming edition will take place in the UAE, which will kick off with the qualifying round whereas the main draw of the tournament will take place from October 23. Ahead of the ICC event, Star Sports -- official broadcasters of the marquee tournament -- shared a hilarious video where Team India captain Virat Kohli trolled wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in an epic manner.

The video starts with Kohli saying, “Rishabh, sixes win you matches in T20 cricket.” To this, Pant replied saying, "Don’t worry bhaiya (brother), I am practicing every day. It was a wicketkeeper that won India a World Cup by hitting a six (reminding one and all of MS Dhoni's 2011 ODI World Cup winning shot).

ALSO READ | From India-Pakistan to England-West Indies: Reliving 5 humdingers in T20 World Cup

“Yes, but India have not got a wicketkeeper like Mahi bhai (Dhoni) since then,” Kohli told Pant. As Pant replied saying, "I am your wicket-keeper”, Kohli reminded him by saying, “See I have a lot of wicketkeepers, let’s see who plays in the warm-ups."

ALSO READ | From warm-up games to Pakistan clash: Here's Virat Kohli-led India's complete T20 World Cup schedule

For the unversed, India will play two warm-up encounters, versus England and Australia on October 18 and 20 respectively, before they kick off their campaign in the main draw of the tournament. The Kohli-led Men in Blue are placed in Pool B along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan whereas two more teams will join them from the qualifiers.

India will play their tournament-opener versus Babar Azam-led Pakistan, on October 24 (Sunday), at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai before locking horns with New Zealand (October 31), Afghanistan (November 3) and the two teams from the qualifiers (on November 5 and 8 respectively).

India will be eager to win their second T20 WC title. Their World Cup-winning skipper Dhoni will also be a part of the Indian squad as a team mentor.