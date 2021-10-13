From warm-up games to Pakistan clash: Here's Virat Kohli-led India's complete T20 World Cup schedule

Team India are gearing up for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which will commence from October 17. From October 17, the qualifying round will commence whereas the warm-up encounters will last from October 18 to October 20. On Wednesday (October 13), the BCCI unveiled India's new kit for the upcoming showpiece event, where the Virat Kohli-led side will be aiming to win their second title overall.

As the excitement is now building up with each passing day, here's a look at the Men in Blue's full schedule for the mega event.

Team India's full schedule for T20 WC:

Warm-up encounters-

October 18: India vs England, Dubai (7:30 pm)

October 20: India vs Australia, Dubai (3:30 pm)

After the two warm-up encounters, Kohli & Co. will start the Super 12 round, where they are placed in Pool B along with arch-rivals Babar Azam-led Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand whereas two more teams will join them from the qualifiers.

Fixtures in main draw of the tournament-

October 24: India vs Pakistan, Dubai (7:30pm)

October 31: India vs New Zealand, Dubai (7:30pm)

November 3: India vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (7:30pm)

November 5: India vs B1, Dubai (7:30pm)

November 8: India vs A2, Dubai (7:30pm)

India have a strong squad at their disposal and are expected to go the distance. For the unversed, Shardul Thakur has replaced Axar Patel in India's 15-man main squad. On the other hand, former captain MS Dhoni will also join the side as a team mentor for the ICC event.

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

The semi-finals will be played on November 10 and 11, at Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively, before the summit clash will be held on October 14 at Dubai.