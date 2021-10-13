Fans cannot keep calm as BCCI unveils Virat Kohli-led Team India's new jersey for T20 World Cup

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Oct 13, 2021, 02:33 PM(IST)

Team India's schedule for T20 World Cup. Photo | BCCI Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

BCCI released Team India's new kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup as fans cannot keep calm on social media platforms. Here's the viral image:

After a long wait, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have finally unveiled the new jersey of Virat Kohli-led Team India for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Fans waited for a long period and the Indian board had revealed that the new jersey will be shared with one and all on October 13 (Wednesday). Thus, the BCCI didn't disappoint as the new stylish jersey has gone viral in no time. 

BCCI shared the new jersey with a picture, comprising captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, on its official social media platforms and captioned the post, "Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans."

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid politely turns down BCCI's offer to succeed Ravi Shastri as Team India coach: Reports

Here are some of the reactions of the ardent Team India fans seeing the new jersey:

ALSO READ | India to play England, Australia: Complete schedule of T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches

The T20 World Cup will commence from October 17, two days after the conclusion of IPL 2021 in the UAE. For the unversed, the qualifying round (along with the warm-up encounters) will be held from October 17-22 before the main draw of the showpiece event will kick off from October 23. India will open their campaign versus arch-rivals Pakistan, on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. 

India are placed in Pool B along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan whereas two more teams will join them from the qualifiers. 

This will also be Kohli's last series as India's T20I captain as he will step down from the post, in the shortest format, post the tournament. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will also join the national side as the team mentor for the mega event.

