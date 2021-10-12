India to play England, Australia: Complete schedule of T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday (October 12) announced the complete list of warm-up fixtures for all teams taking part in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. A total of 16 warm-up fixtures will be played from October 12 to October 20. Papua New Guinea will take on Ireland in the first warm-up game in Abu Dhabi on October 12.

Each team will play two warm-up matches each. The first round of warm-up games will be played on October 12 and 14, between the sides featuring in the initial qualifier round of the tournament. The top eight teams who have already qualified for the Super 12 stage will be in action in the second round of warm-up fixtures on October 18 and October 20.

T20 World Cup 2021 will officially get underway from October 17 with group stage qualifiers, while the Super 12 stage will get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

Team India will play their first warm-up game against England in Dubai on October 18 before locking horns with Australia in their second warm-up match on October 20. The two matches will help Virat Kohli & Co. get into the grove ahead of the start of the showpiece event.

Check out the complete list of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up fixtures with date and timings:

Round 1 qualifier warm-up matches -

October 12

Ireland vs Papua New Guinea, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm)

Scotland vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

Oman vs Namibia, Dubai (7:30 pm)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

Also Read: Venkatesh Iyer likely to stay as cover, Avesh Khan to join team India as net bowler ahead of T20 World Cup

October 14

Namibia vs Scotland, Dubai (11:30 am)

Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea, Abu Dhabi (11:30 am)

Bangladesh vs Ireland, Abu Dhabi (11:30 am)

Netherlands vs Oman, Dubai (11:30 am)

Also Read: MS Dhoni not charging any honorarium for his services as India's mentor for T20 World Cup: Jay Shah

Super 12 warm-up matches -

October 18

Pakistan vs West Indies, Dubai (3:30 pm)

Afghanistan vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm)

New Zealand vs Australia, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

India vs England, Dubai (7:30 pm)

October 20

England vs New Zealand, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm)

India vs Australia, Dubai (3:30 pm)

Pakistan vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Dubai (7:30 pm)

India will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 24.