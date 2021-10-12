Venkatesh Iyer likely to stay as cover, Avesh Khan to join team India as net bowler ahead of T20 World Cup

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Avesh Khan is likely to join team India as a net bowler ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. Avesh has reportedly been asked by the BCCI to stay back in the UAE after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and join the Indian team bubble ahead of the World Cup.

Avesh has been in brilliant form in IPL 2021 so far and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker this season with 23 wickets to his name in 15 matches. He has bowled at a good pace and has also impressed with his consistency. The speedster can also be shifted to the reserves if the team management wants.

"The national selectors have decided to also include Avesh in the mix. As of now, he will be a net bowler but if the team management feels, he can be upgraded," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Besides, Avesh, Sunrisers Hyderabad's new find Umran Malik has also been reportedly asked to join as a net bowler for team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. Malik grabbed the limelight with his raw pace on his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders where he clocked over 151 kmph and shattered the record for the fastest delivery by an Indian this season.

Avesh, who was part of the reserves during India's tour of England, earlier this year, has impressed the team management. He was reportedly close to getting into the squad before an injury hampered his chances in England. As per PTI, many believe he was close to making it to the playing XI had he not gotten injured.

"Avesh bowls at an average speed of 142 to 145 clicks, earns disconcerting bounce from the flattest of decks and has been on support staff's radar for some time," the source told PTI.

Venkatesh Iyer as cover, Hardik Pandya to play as pure batter

Another youngster who is all set to get rewarded for his performances in IPL 2021 so far is KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer has played just eight matches in IPL so far but has done enough to convince the selectors of his skills and abilities. The batting all-rounder has so far scored 265 runs and picked up three wickets.

He has been asked to stay back as a cover and will stay with the rest of the Indian squad in the bubble ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup. The report also stated that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to remain in the squad as a pure batter as there are still doubts over his bowling. Pandya didn't bowl a single over for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

BCCI have time till October 15 to make any changes in the current squad announced for the T20 World Cup 2021.