'Hello Wellington': Suryakumar Yadav's tweet attracts cheeky reply from woman cricketer

T20 World Cup 2022 is an example that shows how India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav mesmerises the fans with his towering sixes and brilliant boundaries. But who would have thought his simple and plain tweets will also go viral?

India's T20 World Cup campaign ended with a heartbreak after the team lost the semi-final clash against England, a team that emerged as the trophy winner as they beat Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 13).

Despite India's knockout-stage exit, Suryakumar Yadav emerged as one of those players who proved their mettle. In the six matches he played n the tournament, Yadav scored a total of 239 runs at a strike rate of 189.68.

After the T20 World Cup 2022, Men In Blue will now prepare for the upcoming three-match T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to kick off on November 18.

Ahead of the tournament, Suryakumar took to Twitter and wrote: "Hello Wellington". The tweet appears to show his enthusiasm for the tour as the first T20I match will be played at Wellington's Sky Stadium.

But, the spinner of the Australian women's cricket team, Amanda Wellington, gave it a funny twist as she retweeted it with a reply: "Hello Yadav".

Hello Wellington 😊 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 13, 2022 ×

Hardik Pandya will lead a 16-man squad to New Zealand for the T20I leg of the tour. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are among the players rested from the current T20 World Cup squad. Dinesh Karthik also misses out.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been named as Pandya's deputy for the New Zealand T20Is, as well as the vice-captain of the New Zealand ODI team, which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.

India T20I squad for New Zealand tour: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India ODI squad for New Zealand tour: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.