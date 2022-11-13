England thrash Pakistan by five wickets in final to clinch T20 World Cup 2022 title

It was no repeat of 1992 as England thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in the final to win the T20 World Cup 2022 title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday. Ben Stokes slammed an unbeaten half-century to help England chase down the low-key target of 138 runs with an over to spare and lift their second T20 World Cup trophy with a comprehensive win.

Stokes, who hadn't played much international cricket in the build-up to the World Cup, once again rose to the occasion in a big game for the reigning ODI World Cup champions and proved why he is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

In pursuit of the 138-run target, England were reeling at 45/3 at one stage in the run chase after losing their top three quick successions before Stokes steadied the ship for Buttler's men. He allowed others to go after the bowlers while holding the fort on one end.

Stokes added 39 runs for the fourth wicket with Harry Brook (20) before sharing a crucial 48-run stand for the fifth wicket with Moeen Ali (19). The left-hander took his time in settling down but seamlessly shifted gears in the death overs to take England home comfortably.

Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls and remained in the middle to finish off the proceedings at the MCG. Earlier, England bowlers produced a disciplined effort to restrict Pakistan to a low-key total of 137 runs.

All-rounder Sam Curran continued his fine form with the ball and was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul while Adil Rashid impressed once again. Curran drew the first blood for England in the Powerplay by dismissing opener Mohammad Rizwan cheaply on just 15 before Rashid got rid of Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam in quick succession to jolt Pakistan.

There was no coming back for the Men in Green as Shan Masood's courageous 38 helped them post a respectable total on the board. While Curran was the top wicket-taker for England with his three wicket-haul in the final, Rashid finished with excellent figures of 2/22 in his four overs.

Curran was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell in the final and was also named the Player of the Tournament for his excellent show with the ball throughout the competition. Curran picked up 13 wickets in six matches for England at a brilliant economy of just 6.52.

He finished second on the list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament only behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

With their memorable victory, England matched West Indies' record of winnng the most T20 World Cup titles. Both England and West Indies have now won two titles each. England won their first T20 World Cup trophy under Paul Collingwood in 2010.