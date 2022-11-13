WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Alex Hales with a stunning inswinger in T20 World Cup 2022 final

Shaheen Shah Afridi got Pakistan off to a flying start with the ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he cleaned up England opener Alex Hales with a cracking delivery. Afridi struck in the very first over of England's run-chase to draw the first blood for Pakistan.

In pursuit of the 138-run target at the MCG, England got off to a stuttering start as Hales departed cheaply after scoring just 1 run off two deliveries. The half-centurion from the semi-final against India was bamboozled by a stunning delivery from Afridi in the first over.

It was a brilliant inswinger from Afridi bowled at good length which completely deceived Hales before shattering his stumps leaving the England opener stunned.

After Hales's departure, Philip Salt came out to bat at number three and failed to make an impact as he too was dismissed cheaply on just 10 off nine balls. Haris Rauf got Salt caught off his bowling in the fourth over to dent England's run-chase before striking against to dismiss dangerous Buttler on 26 off 17 balls.

However, Buttler managed to put England in a good position in the powerplay with his fiery start. Nonetheless, England lost three crucial wickets in the powerplay and will be hoping to recover well in the 138-run chase. The Buttled-led side has an incredible batting depth and will be backing themselves to nail down the target.

In what is a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final at the MCG, both Pakistan and England are fighting for their second T20 World Cup trophy having won it once each.