Pakistan bowlers are not like Indians, England won't get a walkover: Shoaib Akhtar on T20 World Cup final

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lauded the England batters for their terrific performance in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against India but warned them not to expect anything similar against Pakistan in the final. England and Pakistan are currently locking horns in a blockbuster final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with the T20 World Cup trophy on the line.

England demolished India in the second semi-final where they chased down the target of 169 runs without losing a wicket to hand Rohit Sharma & Co. a devastating ten-wicket defeat. Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales went all guns blazing at the top as they slammed half-centuries apiece to stay unbeaten and take England home.

It was a stunning batting performance from England as they booked a spot in the final against Pakistan. While Buttler & Co. will be hoping to replicate their semi-final performance in the summit clash, Akhtar has urged them to be wary of Pakistan's quality pace attack.

"The difference [in the final as compared to the semi-final] is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be sky-rocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won't get a walkover," Akhtar said in a video speaking about the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Pakistan have the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim Jr who have delivered the goods with the ball for them in the tournament so far. All four pacers are part of Pakistan's playing XI in the ongoing final and will be hopeful of winning the game for their team.

Pakistan's fast bowlers have played an instrumental role in their journey to the final in the T20 World Cup. They have the best economy rate among all teams in the tournament and have managed to be among the wickets to help Pakistan bounce back from their sluggish start in the competition.

It remains to be seen if England, who have an incredible batting depth, will be able to counter Pakistan's pace attack in the final to lift the trophy for the second time.