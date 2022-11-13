England script history, become first team to hold both men's ODI and T20 World Cup titles

Ben Stokes slammed a gritty half-century to help England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final and lift the T20 World Cup 2022 title. After the bowlers did well to restrict Pakistan to a low-key total of 137 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the summit clash, Stokes bailed his team out of trouble in the run-chase and took them home with an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls.

England shattered a few records with their memorable triumph as they lifted their second T20 World Cup trophy having won their maiden title back in 2010. They equaled West Indies' record for most T20 World Cup titles with both teams now having won the trophy twice each.

England also scripted history by becoming the first team to hold both T20 and ODI World Cup trophies at the same time in men's cricket. England won the ODI World Cup crown back in 2019 after defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final, and are the reigning world champions in the 50-over format.

With their T20 World Cup victory on Sunday, they became the first team to hold both titles simultaneously. England had headed into the tournament in Australia as one of the favourites and lived up to the expectations by going all the way to lift the coveted trophy.

Talking about the final, England won the toss and opted to field, inviting Pakistan to bat first at the MCG. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid picked up five wickets between them to restrict Babar Azam & Co. to a low-key total of 137 runs. England then chased down the target with an over to spare courtesy of Stokes' match-winning half-century.

Curran bagged the Man of the Match award for his excellent spell of 3/12 in his four overs and also received the Player of the Tournament award for being extremely consistent with the ball. He finished with 13 wickets from six matches in the competition.