'He'll have to bring....': Shastri claims Hardik needs to bowl in IPL 2022 to make India comeback

The IPL 2022 edition is set to get underway on March 26. Ahead of the new season, the ardent fans are excited to see how the two new teams shape up and compete with the rest. While KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Gujarat Titans (GT) will be led by local boy Hardik Pandya.

Ahead of the 15th season, all eyes are on Hardik as it remains to be seen if he will return back as an all-rounder. Since the 2021 T20 World Cup, Hardik hasn't been in the scheme of things for Team India, mainly due to the all-rounder working on his fitness to return back to bowling in full flow. In the last two IPL seasons, Hardik didn't bowl a single over for the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, ex-Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels the 28-year-old needs to bowl to be able to return back in the playing XI for India in white-ball formats.

"In the top five, there's a lot of muscle there. If anyone's occupying the position Nos. 5, 6 onwards, he'll have to bring that extra department to the game. That is why from Hardik's point of view, from India's point of view, from the Gujarat team's point of view, it's extremely important that he strings those two or three overs together because if he does and bowls with even limited success, he becomes an automatic choice in the Indian team," said Shastri to Espncricinfo.

"I think the all-rounder's position at No. 6 for sure. Ideally, someone in the top-five who can bowl two or three overs. That takes the pressure off the captain. It gives him then six and a half bowlers from whom he can choose. That will be one area I'll be looking at very closely. And of course the fast bowling and fielding. I'm not really worried about the batting. Batting is there," he added.

The GT franchise will open their campaign versus LSG on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. So far, Hardik has kept mum on his bowling plans and has said that it will be a 'surprise' for fans. Let's see what he has in store for one and all in this IPL edition.

Complete squad of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022:

Jason Roy, Abhinav Sadarangani, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sai Sudarshan