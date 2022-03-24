MS Dhoni: A look at the veteran's captaincy record for Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni has a constant presence in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team as the skipper and thanks to his side’s brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, the veteran holds an impressive captaincy record in the tournament.

However, things will be a bit different in the 2022 season as Dhoni stepped down from captaincy and handed over the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni will continue to play for the franchise, but he will not be leading the side this season.

Also read | MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

A quick look at the statistics and it is clear why Dhoni is considered one of the best skippers in IPL history. In the 204 matches where he has led the CSK side, the team has won 121 times with a commendable winning percentage of 59.60. While 82 matches ended up defeat for the Chennai Super Kings, one match did not yield any result.

When it comes to trophies, Dhoni has won the IPL title four times with CSK – the second highest after Rohit Sharma who has won five as the Mumbai Indians skipper.

CSK were runners-up thrice with the latest one being 2020 when the team came close to winning the title but were beaten by MI in the final. Dhoni has also won the Champions League T20 title twice in 2010 and 2014.

Also read | LSG rope in Andrew Tye as replacement for injured Mark Wood

During the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni became the first ever cricketer to play 300 T20 matches as captain and also the oldest skipper to win the tournament.

The 40-year-old edged past Shane Warne had won the inaugural edition with Rajasthan Royals at the age of 39 and Adam Gilchrist who guided Deccan Chargers to IPL victory in the 2009 season at the age of 37.