IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants rope in Aussie pacer Andrew Tye as replacement for injured Mark Wood

ANI
Mumbai, India Published: Mar 23, 2022, 09:13 PM(IST)

Andrew Tye has so far played 27 IPL matches & has picked 40 wickets. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Australia pacer Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Wood suffered an elbow injury during England's first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Not Rishabh Pant! Shane Watson reserves special praise for Delhi Capitals' young gun

The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches & has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 Crore.

IPL 2022 will start from March 26 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off in the first clash.

LSG, who will be making their IPL debut this season, will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 23, 2022 | 3rd Test - Day Stumps
Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022
PAK
268
(116.4 ov)
 VS
AUS
391
(133.3 ov)
11/0
(3.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 23, 2022 | 3rd ODI
Bangladesh in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2022
SA
(37.0 ov) 154
VS
BAN
156/1 (26.3 ov)
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 9 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Mar 22, 2022 | Match 6
ICC CWC League 2, 2019-23
PNG
(50.0 ov) 173/8
VS
NEP
174/3 (37.0 ov)
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App