IPL 2022: Not Rishabh Pant! Shane Watson reserves special praise for Delhi Capitals' young gun

Delhi Capitals (DC) have quite an exciting squad for IPL 2022 as the upcoming 15th edition of the cash-rich league is set to get underway on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Apart from some big names and exciting youngsters joining the DC line-up, the franchise will also see IPL legend Shane Watson serve as the assistant coach.

Ahead of the DC camp's season-opener, versus five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 27, Watson opened up on working with Delhi captain Rishabh Pant and reserved a special praise for an Indian youngster.

During a pre-season media interaction, Watto told, "Looking forward to getting to know Pant, finding out what exactly makes him tick and finding out how I can help him in any way possible."

He also lavished praise on DC opener and said, "Prithvi Shaw is someone I find very fascinating. The talent this young guy has is spectacular. He has incredible skill.”

On reuniting with his former teammate Shardul Thakur, who was also part of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) camp till IPL 2021, Watson added, "Another guy I'm looking forward to working with is Shardul Thakur. I worked with him (Thakur) in CSK. He's and extremely skilful cricketer and is continuing to get better. We are seeing his skill with the ball and quite a few glimpses with the bat as well. He is a genuine all-rounder in all formats, specially T20."

DC squad for IPL 2022

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.