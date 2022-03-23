IPL revenue to cross INR 10-billion mark for first time ever, confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The IPL 2022 edition is nearing its commencement and the excitement is on another level. With two more teams joining the cash-rich league, the upcoming season is expected to raise the bar and also further increase the popularity of the T20 league worldwide.

Ahead of the first ball of the 2022 edition, which will be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the revenue from sponsorships for the 15th season is all set to surpass the INR 1000 crore mark (INR 10 billion).

For the unversed, IPL 2022 will also be the first-ever season where the cash-rich league will see sponsorship for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap. In fact, the BCCI has sold as many as 9 sponsorship slots for the forthcoming season.

“This clearly shows the value of IPL as a brand. We are absolutely delighted with these new sponsorship deals. This year we have clocked the highest ever sponsorship revenues. For the record for the 1st time, we will be crossing the 1000 cr revenue mark from IPL Sponsorships for a single season," Shah said while speaking to Inside Sport.

In a chat with the Times of India, the BCCI secretary had stated that such an influx of money is good for the sport in India. In addition, he assured that the earnings will be meant for the upliftment of Indian cricket.