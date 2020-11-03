'He should go back to.. ': Kapil Dev on MS Dhoni's woeful form in IPL 2020

Many cricketing pundits have questioned MS Dhoni's form in this year's IPL after his team failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in their history.

MS Dhoni had not played competitive cricket for more than a year and had announced his retirement one month before IPL began. Many fans waited to see the prolific cricketer to play in this year's IPL but were left disappointed as Dhoni could not fire with the bat. Dhoni could only manage 200 runs at an average of 25 in 14 matches he played for CSK. These runs came at an alarming strike rate of 116.

Also read: 'If IPL 2021 happens in UAE, Dhoni has to play again in 2022': Michael Vaughan

India's cricketing legend and world cup winning captain Kapil Dev talked about Dhoni's form in this IPL. While talking to ABP news, Kapil said Dhoni's form will not get better if chooses to play in IPL without getting any match practice and urged the CSK skipper to play a lot more in the domestic circuit to get his form back.

He said: "If Dhoni decides on playing only IPL every year, then it’s impossible for him to perform. It’s not a good thing to talk about age but at his age (39 years), the more he plays, the more his body will be tuned."

Also read: 'Emotional' Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket: Report

"If you don’t play any cricket for 10 months a year and suddenly play IPL, you can see what happened. You can always have a season up or down if you have played so much cricket. It has happened to someone like Chris Gayle also," he added.

According to Kapil Dev, "He should go back to first-class cricket (domestic List A and T20) and play there."

"If someone has achieved so much, the dip in form does affect and it becomes a challenge. Let’s see how he comes out of it," Kapil said.

(Inputs from PTI)