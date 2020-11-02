'Emotional' Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket: Report

Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Shane Watson has decided to retire from all forms of cricket. According to a report in the Times of India, Watson has told the Chennai Super Kings team that he would retire and reportedly made the announcement after CSK beat Kings XI Punjab in their last league game of IPL 2020.

Times of India quoted a source which said: "Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise."

Watson, who retired from international cricket in 2016, has been a part of CSK since 2018. The Australian all-rounder has played a crucial role for the Chepauk side after playing a crucial role in 2018 finals and winning it for them. He was adjudged the Play of the Match after an unbeaten century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Aussie made 555 and 398 runs for CSK in 2018 and 2019 IPL season. He had a poor 2020 season where he could score just 299 runs from 11 innings. He was later replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad who impressed many through his knock.

He has been one of the best all-rounders in the league after smashing 3874 runs and scalping 92 wickets in 145 matches. He has been a part of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.