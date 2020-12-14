Haven't been home for 6 months: Jason Holder explains challenges of bio-bubble life after pay cuts

Cricket season ended for the West Indies with an innings and 12-run defeat to New Zealand in the second Test on Monday. The West Indies skipper Jason Holder, after the crushing series defeat, feels that it will be a much-needed break for some of the players who have suffered a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the win, New Zealand moved closer to the numero uno spot in Test cricket for the first time in their history. Praising every individual who played a part in bringing cricket back to the ground, Holder said it has been a tough year for many including him personally as he added that he hasn’t been home for six months.

"Man, it's tough. It was a tough year. Credit to every individual who would have sacrificed their health, and the risk of travelling around the world in this pandemic," ESPNcricinfo quoted Holder as saying.

The Windies all-rounder also touched upon the challenges of playing in the bio-secure bubbles. He said that being isolated into a room is one of the toughest things a person can go through.

ALSO READ: #ThisHappened2020: Kohli, Dhoni most mentioned athletes on Twitter, IPL 2020 most tweeted sports hashtags

With pay-cuts in place due to disruption in cricket calendar, some of the players have been playing non-stop cricket in different T20 tournaments taking place in different parts of the world besides playing the international bilateral series as well.

Notably, the West Indies were one of the first two resume cricket after COVID-19-enforced break as the Caribbean outfit travelled to the United Kingdom to play a three-match Test series against England.

"It has been a tough year. Not just for the team but I know for me personally it has been tough. I haven't seen home in six months now. I have been going non-stop. We have had pay cuts. It is a situation where you are still looking to make a living, still looking to make use of every opportunity you get. But, having said that, going from bubble to bubble and being isolated into a room -- sometimes, as I have said before, the room just gets smaller and smaller by the second," Holder explained.

ALSO READ: Another blow for Australia, Sean Abbott out of Adelaide Test vs India; Moises Henriques called in

"I know a few of the guys have got tired minds. We've been on the road for a little while. It would be good for the guys to get home for Christmas, spend some time with their families; hopefully, some of them get there in time for Christmas, because I think you've got to do a quarantine, some players have to do a quarantine going back home. It will be a much-needed rest for some players to just refresh and come back," he added.

Holder, despite staying six months away from his family, will head over to Australia to participate in the ongoing Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers in what will be a three-game stint for the Windies all-rounder. He will then move to Bangladesh with the West Indies squad in January.

IN PICS | Postponements and resumption: A turbulent year of 2020 for sports world

"We have got a short turnaround. I head over to the Big Bash after this and then we've got a tour of Bangladesh in early January. Not much time in between, but we will see how it goes. I don't know [when I will be home next]. At this point, I really don't know. But I am still enjoying it. Still enjoying moving around. I am trying to make use of every opportunity I get and hope it works out for me," Holder said.