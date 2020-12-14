Another blow for Australia, Sean Abbott out of Adelaide Test vs India; Moises Henriques called in

In what comes as another blow to the Australian cricket team, pace bowler Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first Test against India, scheduled to be played in Adelaide from Thursday, due to calf injury. All-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to the Australian squad, after recovering from a mild hamstring strain.

Abbott will continue to recover in Sydney and join the Aussie squad before the second Test in Melbourne starting on December 26.

Abbott was expected to be part of the day-night Test if Mitchell Starc, who has been away from the squad due to family illness, was not considered match fit.

Abbott is the third casualty for the Australian side with openers David Warner and Will Pucovski both unavailable for the Adelaide Test.

Earlier, in-form all-rounder, Cameron Green gave a major scare to the Aussie side after he was stuck on the head while bowling in an Australia ‘A’ match against India last week.

Notably, Henriques was not part of the Australia ‘A’ matches due to hamstring strain after returning to the national team in the limited over series against India.

Meanwhile, Green is likely to be part of the Adelaide Test and medical experts are continuing to monitor the youngster before the much-awaited match.

With Warner and Pucovski out with injuries and Joe Burns going through a poor run of form, it would be interesting to see what combination Australian team picks for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

Australian head coach Justin Langer was spotted taking a look at the Adelaide pitch on Sunday as the former Aussie opener shadow batted a bit to get into the groove of the Test series.

The pink-ball Test will be the first such match between Australia and India.

