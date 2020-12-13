Mitchell Starc to rejoin the Australian squad after family illness

Australia's pacer spearhead Mitchell Starc will be rejoining the squad in Adelaide on Monday to prepare for the first test against India after he withdrew from the T20 series due to a family illness.

Cricket Australia on Sunday said that Starc will be travelling with several other members of the Australian side and the Indian team on a charter flight.

"We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and were happy he has taken time out to spend with his family," Australia coach Justin Langer said in a statement.

"We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday."

Starc's fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood also welcomed the fast bowler.

"It's obviously great news for us to have Starcy come in tomorrow," Hazlewood told reporters on Sunday. "He's a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack.

"Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms."