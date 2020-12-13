'It’s all about experimenting': Kapil Dev urges Kohli to promote Pandya to No.4 in T20Is

Former World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev has been impressed by Pandya's form lately. He urged Kohli to experiment with Pandya in the shortest format of the game.

Pandya was sent back home during the 2018-19 India's Tour of Australia after his controversial remarks in a non-cricket talk show. However, now Pandya has been one of the most reliable all-rounders for Team India.

Pandya's consistency with both bat and bowl has impressed Kapil Dev. In the recent T20 series, Pandya played the role of a finisher. Kapil said Pandya should be promoted to No.4 in T20s.

“You need to 2-3 players in the middle-order who can give you momentum. There is Hardik Pandya. You can make him a No.4 batsman in T20s. It’s all about experimenting,” Kapil told ABP Uncut.

“You have youngsters like Mayank and Sanju Samson. The captain has to back youngsters and also the management. The think tank has to believe in building a new team because T20 is a format of the youth.

“It is surprising that despite hosting IPL for so many years you are still apprehensive in taking such calls. T20 allows youngsters to be ruthless and if there was no IPL then there wouldn’t have been any discussion but since we have a tournament like IPL, we should make more use of it,” Kapil added.