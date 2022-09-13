'Have to find clarity over...': Uthappa gives thumbs up to India's T20 WC squad, points out one issue

India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup was announced on Monday evening (September 12). While there were some notable omissions, a lot of mainstays were included. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad is a good mix of youth and experience and are serious title-contenders if they play to their potential in the forthcoming showpiece event in Australia.

After the squad announcement, many former cricketers and experts of the game shared their take on the team list shared by the BCCI. In this regard, T20 World Cup medallist Robin Uthappa also opined on the squad and pointed out just one issue which the Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led team management need to address.

"[Yuzvendra] Chahal, Axar [Patel], and Ashwin are all intelligent, shrewd, and wicket-taking bowlers. Their intent will be to always look for wickets. The top four looks extremely formidable, the lower-middle order looks solid as well, they just have to find clarity over that No. 5 spot," Uthappa was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "That would be between Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda,"he further asserted.

"I think it is important to have a left-arm fast bowler, and they have that in Arshdeep Singh and he will be very effective in the death overs. Bhuvi has shown what he can do and I think he will be effective in Australia as well. I am feeling very confident about the fast bowling lineup, the bowling is in a good state, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener went onto add.

Uthappa, a member of the MS Dhoni-led team who won the inaugural T20 WC title in 2007, is confident of the Men in Blue's chances but Rohit & Co. will like to make the most of their leftover matches ahead of the mega event Down Under. After a disappointing run in the Asia Cup, India will host Australia in three T20Is and South Africa in three T20Is and ODIs, each, before boarding the flight to Australia.

Will India address the No. 5 issue, as pointed out by Uthappa, in their remaining fixtures? Time will tell...

India's final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar