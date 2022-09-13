'We can always crib but...: Sunil Gavaskar reacts as BCCI names India's final squad for T20 World Cup

India's final squad for the T20 World Cup was announced by the BCCI selection committee on Monday (September 12). A strong team, led by Rohit Sharma, has been named as the Men in Blue ardent fans are expecting fireworks from the national side in the upcoming ICC event, to be held in Australia from October-November. The squad comprises a good mix of youth and experience whereas there are a few notable omissions.

While there are always varied reactions on squad selections, the former Indian opener-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar has advised one and all to back the Rohit-led side for the showpiece event Down Under. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said, "This looks a very good team. With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel coming in, it looks like India will be able to defend their totals. India have had problems in trying to defend totals. These two stalwarts coming in will certainly give the edge to India when defending totals."

He further asserted, "Deepak Chahar is one name that stands out, but they have also retained Arshdeep Singh, who gives a left-arm option in the attack. Like I said, it's a good selection. We can always crib about this thing and that thing. But now the selection is done, this is India's team. So let's not ask why not this, why not that? We should back this team 100 per cent. Now that the selection is done, it's our team, back them 100 per cent."

In the main squad, the likes of Rohit, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik have been named whereas the likes of Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh have also made the cut. Senior bowlers R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah have been added whereas Harshal Patel also found a spot. Among the reserves, India have kept more bowling options by including Md Shami, Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi whereas Shreyas Iyer is a backup batter.

India will kick off their campaign versus arch-rivals Pakistan, on October 23 at the MCG, Melbourne, as they are placed in Pool B along with the Men in Green, South Africa, Bangladesh and two more teams will join both groups from the qualifiers.

India's final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar