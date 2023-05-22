GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 live streaming: When, where & how to watch IPL 2023 playoff matches live on TV, laptop

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 live: IPL 2023 is all set to come to its final phase with the first qualifier match 1 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. CSK, the four-time IPL champions have set up another clash with defending champions Gujarat Titans this time. GT and CSK were the first ones to finish the league stage of Season 16 on IPL.

The top-two finish means that these two teams will lock horns with each other in the first Qualifier match of the IPL 2023 playoffs and will get one more chance to make it to the finals.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans won against the Sunrisers Hyderabad with 34 runs and qualify for the playoff matches. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, won against the Delhi Capitals with 77 runs and become the second team to qualify for the playoff matches.

Lucknow Super Giants are the third team t come to the playoffs with a one-run against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Chennai Super Kings: RD Gaikwad, Devon Conway, AT Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, MS Dhoni(C), DL Chahar, TU Deshpande, M Theekshana

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Streaming Details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between GT and CSK:

When will Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played on 23 May 2023, Tuesday

At what time will the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

How can we watch the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match live?

The IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted live on Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday in India. You can live-stream the match on the JioCinema app.