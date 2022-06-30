Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas set to face Nick Kyrgios for Wimbledon last-16 place

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a blockbuster Wimbledon third-round clash against Nick Kyrgios on Thursday. Tsitsipas defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to make the last 32 for the second time.

Kyrgios earlier pulled off an impressive 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over Serbian 26th seed Filip Krajinovic to make the last 32 for the sixth time. Australian star Kyrgios leads Tsitsipas 3-1 including a victory on grass in Halle earlier this month.

"I feel like everyone here knows who Nick is," said Tsitsipas. "We have had many great matches against each other. I respect him for his game and the way he fights when he wants to."

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza, Lucie Hradecka face 1st round exit in Indian star's last Wimbledon

More Wimbledon results on Thursday on the fourth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club (x denotes seeded player) are as follows:

Men

2nd rd

Christian Garín (CHI) bt Hugo Grenier (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-1

Daniel Galan (COL) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x17) - walkover

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x26) 6-2, 6-3, 6-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 6-3, 7-5

Alex Molcan (SVK) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Alastair Gray (GBR) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x21) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA x27) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Alize Cornet (FRA) bt Claire Liu (USA) 6-3, 6-3

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Catherine Harrison (USA) 6-2, 6-2

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x13) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-3, 6-4

Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-4, 6-1

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)

Paula Badosa (ESP x4) bt Irina Bara (ROM) 6-3, 6-2

Petra Kvitova (CZE x25) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)

Harmony Tan (FRA) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP x32) 6-3, 6-4

Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Karolína Pliskova (CZE x6) 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Elise Mertens (BEL x24) bt Panna Udvardy (HUN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Heather Watson (GBR) bt Wang Qiang (CHN) 7-5, 6-4