/French star Konate signs four-year deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have officially signed French defender Ibrahima Konate on a four-year contract, the club announced on Thursday (Jun 18). According to the club’s statement, Konate will remain with Real Madrid until 30 Jun, 2030 and will join his national teammates Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni at the Spanish club. The 27-year-old spent five seasons with Liverpool between 2021 and 2026, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup and also helped the team reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Before moving to Liverpool, Konate played for French side Sochaux during the 2016-17 season and later represented Germany’s RB Leipzig, where he finished as a runner-up in the German Cup on two occasions.

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Since making his debut for France in 2022, Konate has earned more than 60 international caps. He was part of the French team that finished second at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing to Argentina in the final. He also helped France secure third place in the 2024--25 UEFA Nations League.

Konate is currently representing France at the FIFA World Cup 2026, being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. France began their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Senegal.