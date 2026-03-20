/Formula One: Aston Martin back team principal Adrian Newey amid exit speculations

Aston Villa have dismissed speculations surrounding the departure of team principal Adrian Newey in a statement made on Thursday (Mar 19). Amid a poor start to the season, speculation was high for a change at the hierarchy level, but Newey is now set to stay at the helm with Villa looking to get back on track. It was speculated that Audi’s Jonathan Wheatley could replace the 67-year-old Newey, but that has now been put on hold after the team statement.

Newey to stay at Aston Martin

“The team will not be engaging in media speculation about its senior leadership team. Adrian Newey continues to lead the team ‌as Team Principal and Managing Technical Partner,” Aston Martin said in a statement.

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Audi stated that it was aware of the media reports.

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“There? is no official update from our side at this point in time, and we do not comment on speculation,” said a team spokesman.

Earlier, BBC and Sky Sports reported that Aston Martin had made an approach for Wheatley, who was not available for comment, but no contract had been ‌signed. The www.motorsport.com website reported the acclaimed ​designer would stand aside to focus on technical matters, with Wheatley returning to Britain from Audi’s factory in Switzerland.

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Can Aston Martin bounce back?

So far, it has been a season to forget for Aston Martin, with the buildup starting from the pre-season. With its new Honda power ​unit lacking performance and producing heavy ‌vibrations, Aston Martin are yet to break the duck on the points tally. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso retired from last Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix after saying he was losing feeling in his hands and feet.

On board footage from the race in Shanghai showed Alonso taking his hands off the steering wheel whenever possible to ease ‌the pain. The team is owned by Canadian Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance races ​as Spaniard Alonso’s teammate. It finished seventh last season with Mercedes engines.