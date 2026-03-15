/Kimi Antonelli sets record as F1’s second-youngest race winner

Kimi Antonelli claimed an emotional maiden victory at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday (Mar 15), finishing ahead of his teammate George Russell, while Lewis Hamilton came third to secure his first podium for Ferrari. With the win, Antonelli became the second-youngest race winner in Formula One history. At 19 years, six months and 18 days, he is only behind Max Verstappen, who won the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 at the age of 18 years, seven months and 15 days.

Antonelli had already made history on Saturday (Mar 14) by becoming the youngest pole-sitter in Formula One and converted that pole position into victory after both McLaren cars failed to start the race in Shanghai.

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At the beginning of the race, Antonelli briefly lost the lead, however, once he moved back to the front, he managed the race well and comfortably drove to victory. Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari.

Hamilton also made a great start and had taken the lead by the time the teams emerged from the first complex of turns.

The Italian driver also became the first winner from Italy in Formula One since Giancarlo Fisichella won the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2006.

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Leclerc also launched brilliantly and managed to get past Russell, who started second on the grid.

The top four swapped places multiple times before a safety car on lap 11 brought them all into the pits.

Once the dust settled and they went racing again, Antonelli led from Hamilton, with Leclerc third and Russell fourth.

By lap 29 Russell had got past both Ferraris and up to second and set off trying to catch his young Italian teammate, who was by now more then seven seconds up the road.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen continued Red Bull's poor start to the new season when he was told to retire his car on lap 46. Antonelli was in tears at the end as he soaked up victory.

Youngest race winners in F1 history

Max Verstappen - 18 years, seven months and 15 days

Kimi Antonelli - 19 years, six months and 18 days

Sebastian Vettel - 21 years, two months and 11 days

Charles Leclerc - 21 years, 10 months and 16 days

Fernando Alonso - 22 years, 26 days