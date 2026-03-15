/Formula 1 cancel Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix amid West Asia conflict

Formula 1’s 2026 season has faced an unexpected setback after races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia involving the United States and Iran. The announcement was made early Sunday in Shanghai ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, confirming that the two Grands Prix scheduled for April will not take place because of safety concerns. Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said the decision was difficult but necessary given the current situation.

“While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East,” Domenicali said.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the governing body had to put the safety of everyone involved first.

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“The FIA will always place the safety and well being of our community and colleagues first,” Ben Sulayem said. “After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind.”

Formula 1 also said that it looked at different options but could not find a way to replace the races in April.

“Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April,” the statement read. “While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.”

Why were the races cancelled?

The decision comes as tensions in the West Asia rise after Iran carried out retaliatory attacks following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets. The effects of the conflict have been felt in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, creating serious security concerns for a global event like Formula 1.

Organising a Grand Prix weekend requires moving hundreds of tonnes of equipment and large teams of staff across countries weeks in advance. With travel uncertainty and safety risks in the region, Formula 1 decided it could not take the chance.

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Have F1 races been cancelled before?

Race cancellations are uncommon in Formula 1 but they have happened before. In 2023, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy was cancelled after severe flooding hit the region.

Earlier, in 2022, Formula 1 ended its deal for the Russian Grand Prix after Russia invaded Ukraine. Interestingly, that same year the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix still went ahead even after Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked an oil facility near the circuit in Jeddah during practice, with smoke visible from the track.