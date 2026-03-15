/‘Uninstalled social media after my second zero’: Abhishek on Gambhir-Surya advice that saved his T20 WC

Abhishek Sharma entered the T20 World Cup as the ranked number one batter in the format, and although he retained his spot after India's triumphant campaign, what happened in between did put him under pressure. Abhishek got off to the worst possible start to his maiden ICC event, securing three successive ducks in his first three matches. And if his poor shot selections or lapse in concentration weren’t enough, suffering food poisoning midway through the first half made things worse for him. Who came to his rescue? His head coach Gautam Gambhir, team captain Suryakumar Yadav and senior teammate Hardik Pandya.

Fortunately, Abhishek’s poor run at the top didn’t hurt India much, as they won most of their matches, barring the one against South Africa in Super 8; however, he still needed some words of wisdom to maintain his confidence and hunger for runs. While he must have received plenty on the technical front, what helped him maintain his mind’s sanity was the installation of his social media accounts.

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Abhishek explains how it did wonders for him.



“Slowly, you get used to it (criticism and emotional breakdown amid poor form). But it does feel bad (when there is criticism). That is going to happen in India because people have a lot of expectations from you. After I scored three ducks, Surya, GG sir and Hardik Pandya came to me and said, ‘Phone pakad, social media hata abhi ke abhi [take your phone and uninstall social media right now]'," Abhishek revealed during a chat on India Today enclave.



“That was the first thing I did after my second zero. That actually helped me a bit. I was getting a lot of suggestions and comments from people.

That’s how a cricketer’s life is. You have to listen, and you will be criticised. All you can do is listen and ignore. That is because they have a lot of expectations from you. Sometimes you deliver, and sometimes you don’t. I expected this,” he continued.



Although he scored his first runs against South Africa, Abhishek slowly roared back to form against Zimbabwe, slamming his first ICC event fifty. Having struggled against the West Indies and England during the fag end, Abhishek kept his best for the last against New Zealand in the final, where he hit an 18-ball fifty to help India start brilliantly.

