/Formula One 2026 season guide: All you need to know including races, calendar, sprint races and more

After a final-day flourish in the Formula One 2025 season, the new season will be on the horizon as teams and drivers get ready to sprint around the world. In an extended team version, Cadillac will be new to the roster as traditional rivals prepare to compete. Eyes will be on Mercedes, Ferrari and other teams in the Constructors Championship while Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and others will bid for the Driver’s Championship. Ahead of the new season, here is everything you need to know, including races, sprints, and other key details.
When does the 2026 F1 season start?
The Bahrain International Circuit will host a total of six days of pre-season testing, split between two three-day tests. Testing 1 runs 11-13 February, before Testing 2 takes place a week later on 18-20 February.
The 2026 Formula 1 season begins in earnest with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne on (6-8 March).
When does the 2026 F1 season finish?
The 2026 Formula 1 season concludes with a triple header, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix (19-21 November), Qatar Grand Prix (27-29 November) and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (4-6 December) wrapping up the year.
2026 F1 calendar
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|March 6-8
|Australia
|Melbourne
|March 13-15
|China
|Shanghai (Sprint)
|March 27-29
|Japan
|Suzuka
|April 10-12
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|April 17-19
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|May 1-3
|USA
|Miami (Sprint)
|May 22-24
|Canada
|Montreal (Sprint)
|June 5-7
|Monaco
|Monaco
|June 12-14
|Spain
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|June 26-28
|Austria
|Spielberg
|July 3-5
|Great Britain
|Silverstone (Sprint)
|July 17-19
|Belgium
|Spa-Francorchamps
|July 24-26
|Hungary
|Budapest
|August 21-23
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort (Sprint)
|September 4-6
|Italy
|Monza
|September 11-13
|Spain
|Madrid*
|September 24-26
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|October 9-11
|Singapore
|Singapore (Sprint)
|October 23-25
|USA
|Austin
|October 30 - November 1
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|November 6-8
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|November 19-21
|USA
|Las Vegas
|November 27-29
|Qatar
|Lusail
|December 4-6
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
How many races are on the 2026 F1 calendar?
The 2026 Formula 1 calendar features 24 Grand Prix weekends, including six F1 Sprint races, taking place around the world from March through December.
A total of 21 countries across five continents are on the schedule. Classic tracks such as Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Suzuka, combined with more recent additions including Las Vegas, Miami and Saudi Arabia, give an exciting and varied selection of circuits that offers plenty to look forward to.
How many F1 Sprint events are there in 2026?
Six circuits will host F1 Sprint weekends in 2026 – the fifth season of the Sprint format.
The exciting 2025 roster sees China and Miami on the Sprint line-up for a second consecutive year, joining Austin and Qatar, which both return to host their third Sprint events. Belgium returns to the line-up for the first time since 2023, while Brazil continues its run of hosting a Sprint every year since the format began in 2021.