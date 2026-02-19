/Formula One 2026 season guide: All you need to know including races, calendar, sprint races and more

After a final-day flourish in the Formula One 2025 season, the new season will be on the horizon as teams and drivers get ready to sprint around the world. In an extended team version, Cadillac will be new to the roster as traditional rivals prepare to compete. Eyes will be on Mercedes, Ferrari and other teams in the Constructors Championship while Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and others will bid for the Driver’s Championship. Ahead of the new season, here is everything you need to know, including races, sprints, and other key details.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The Bahrain International Circuit will host a total of six days of pre-season testing, split between two three-day tests. Testing 1 runs 11-13 February, before Testing 2 takes place a week later on 18-20 February.

The 2026 Formula 1 season begins in earnest with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne on (6-8 March).

When does the 2026 F1 season finish?

The 2026 Formula 1 season concludes with a triple header, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix (19-21 November), Qatar Grand Prix (27-29 November) and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (4-6 December) wrapping up the year.

2026 F1 calendar

Date Country Venue March 6-8 Australia Melbourne March 13-15 China Shanghai (Sprint) March 27-29 Japan Suzuka April 10-12 Bahrain Sakhir April 17-19 Saudi Arabia Jeddah May 1-3 USA Miami (Sprint) May 22-24 Canada Montreal (Sprint) June 5-7 Monaco Monaco June 12-14 Spain Barcelona-Catalunya June 26-28 Austria Spielberg July 3-5 Great Britain Silverstone (Sprint) July 17-19 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps July 24-26 Hungary Budapest August 21-23 Netherlands Zandvoort (Sprint) September 4-6 Italy Monza September 11-13 Spain Madrid* September 24-26 Azerbaijan Baku October 9-11 Singapore Singapore (Sprint) October 23-25 USA Austin October 30 - November 1 Mexico Mexico City November 6-8 Brazil Sao Paulo November 19-21 USA Las Vegas November 27-29 Qatar Lusail December 4-6 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

How many races are on the 2026 F1 calendar?

The 2026 Formula 1 calendar features 24 Grand Prix weekends, including six F1 Sprint races, taking place around the world from March through December.

A total of 21 countries across five continents are on the schedule. Classic tracks such as Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Suzuka, combined with more recent additions including Las Vegas, Miami and Saudi Arabia, give an exciting and varied selection of circuits that offers plenty to look forward to.

How many F1 Sprint events are there in 2026?

Six circuits will host F1 Sprint weekends in 2026 – the fifth season of the Sprint format.

The exciting 2025 roster sees China and Miami on the Sprint line-up for a second consecutive year, joining Austin and Qatar, which both return to host their third Sprint events. Belgium returns to the line-up for the first time since 2023, while Brazil continues its run of hosting a Sprint every year since the format began in 2021.