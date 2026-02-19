/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Messages are clear:' Babar DID NOT BAT first time for Pakistan in full 20-over innings

Pakistan won its last group-stage match against Namibia on Wednesday (Feb 18) to advance to Super 8 of T20 World Cup 2026 but the story was Babar Azam not getting to bat. Pakistan scored 199/3 in 20 overs - second highest for them in T20 WCs - with Sahibzada Farhan scoring a ton. Ahead of Babar though, Pakistan promoted Khawaja Nafay and Shadab Khan - making it the first time ever in T20Is that Babar didn't bat in a full 20-over innings since his debut in 2016. Overall, Babar has not batted only twice in T20Is including against Namibia. The first instance was in 2020 against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi when Pak chased down 130-run target in 15.2 overs and skipper Babar did not come to bat.

Shadab Khan explains why Babar did not bat vs Namibia

Shadab Khan, who ws promoted ahead of Babar and scored a handly 36 unbeaten off 22 balls, explained the reason behind Babar not batting at the post-match press conference.

" If you’re talking about Babar not being called to bat, he knows exactly when his role comes into play," explained the all-rounder. "The messages are clear for every player. The team changes according to conditions, and that’s what is happening. As a professional, you can’t take these things to heart. The team’s environment and messages are very clear, so it’s not a problem for any player. Everyone is trying to help the team win," he added.

Pakistan are placed in Group Y of Super 8 along with England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Pak all-rounder Shadab Khan, who played an important role in team's win on Feb 18, acknowleged that the matches in Super 8 will be tough but Ramadan - holy month in Islam which started Feb 17 - will help them in matches.