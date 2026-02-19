/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Ramadan has started:' Pakistan bank on 'faith and belief supporting us' in Super 8

Pakistan are now in Super 8 of T20 World Cup 2026 after beating Namibia on Wednesday (Feb 18) by 102 runs in their do-or-die group stage match. From Group A, Pakistan are the second team to qualify for the next stage with India being the first. The Men in Green are placed in Group Y of Super 8 along with England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Pak all-rounder Shadab Khan, who played an important role in team's win on Feb 18, acknowleged that the matches in Super 8 will be tough but Ramadan - holy month in Islam which started Feb 17 - will help them in matches.

Pak all-rounder banks on Ramadan to perform in Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026

Shadab scored 36 unbeaten off 22 balls, took 3/19 with the ball and a catch in the outfield as well to deliver an all-round performance during his team's must win. Speaking to the reporters after the match at the press conference, Shabad acknowledged the Super 8 matches being tough snad said: “The Super 8 will be tough. There will be pressure games. At the end of the day, you can only control certain things, so you should focus on controlling those. And now Ramadan has started, so we also have our faith and belief supporting us."

Pakistan's fixtures in Super 8