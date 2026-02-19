/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Never done anything remarkable:' Pak's Shadab Khan reminds ex-players of own poor record vs India amid criticism

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has hit out at ex-cricketers inlcuding Shadi Afridi and Mohammad Yusuf for criticism of the national team. Pakistan team faced a lot of heat for their performance against arch-rivals India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 with calls of benching a few players including Shadab. Pakistan had lost to India by 61 runs in group stage match on Sunday (Feb 15). Shadab's comments came on Wednesday (Feb 18) after they beat Namibia in comprehensive manner to book their Super 8 berth as the second team from Group A along with India.

Shadab reminds ex-Pak cricketers of 2021 win over India

“Our ex-cricketers have their own opinions. They have done well for Pakistan, and at the end of the day, they have also never defeated India in the World Cup. We were the ones who defeated India in the 2021 World Cup,” Shadab told reporters on Wednesday after 102-run win over Namibia.

"In World Cups, we have beaten India only once. Yes, they are legends, but they have never done anything remarkable against India in the World Cup,” he added.

Notably, India and Pakistan have played 17 matches in 50-over and T20 World Cups combined. India have won 16 matches including the bowl out in 2007 T20 World CUp group stage match which had ended in a tie. The only win for Pakistan came in 2021 T20 World Cup when Babar Azam-led team beat India by 10 wicket in Dubai, UAE.

