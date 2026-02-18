/Legal proceedings against Shakib, Mortaza to be fast-tracked under new Bangladesh government

Bangladesh's new sports minister Aminul Haque has confirmed that the legal proceeding against former players Mashrafe Mortza and Shakib al Hasan will be expedited under the new government. Haque is one 49 state and central ministers to take oath with new BNP government after Feb 12 elections. Former Prime Minister Khalida Zia's son Tarique Rahman is the new Prime Minister of the country. Both Shakib and Mortaza were Members of Parliament in the previous Awami League government with Sheikh Hasina as the PM. After a student movement saw Hasina's government overthrown in 2024, many cases have been filed against the former MPs including Shakib and Mortaza.

New Bangladesh sports minister announces fast tracking of cases against Mortaza and Shakib

"The government will deal with the matter concerning Shakib and Mashrafe. We will remain tolerant and flexible on them," Haque said. "The cases against them will be handled by the government. We want Shakib to return [to Bangladesh]. We hope those will be resolved swiftly so they can return. We also want Shakib and Mashrafe back in Bangladesh cricket."

Shakib, having announced his retirement from international cricket, made a u-turn on the decision in a recent interview on Beard Before Wicket podcast in December last year. The Bangladesh all-rounder, who hasn't played for the country since October 2024, wants to play a full series at home before being retired. He's currently based in the USA, playing franchise cricket including CPL and PSL. About Mortaza, who was serving his second term as Awami League MP, the whereabouts the little known.

