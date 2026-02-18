Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq, who has become known worldwide for this pause-and-deliver bowling action, says it was MS Dhoni's movie which inspired him to make a comeback in cricket. Now, the movie on former India skipper MS Dhoni was released in 2016 and Tariq was born, as per records in 1998. It means Tariq was 18 years old when he 'came back to cricket'. The spinner, however, made his First Class debut in 2024 before making his international debut in 2025. So far, he has played only five T20Is for Pakistan, taking 12 wickets with a best of 4/18.
Usman Tariq says MS Dhoni movie inspired him to come back to cricket
“I came back to cricket after watching M.S. Dhoni. His story felt similar to mine because I was also working a job, and he was too. He created history, and I felt that if he could do it, maybe I could as well. But for that, I would have to work very hard. That’s what inspired me to return to cricket,” Tariq told reporters on Tuesday (Feb 17) - a day before Pakista's do-or-die group stage match against Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026.
How can Pakistan qualify for Super 8
Pakistan are currently at number 3 in Group A and have four points from three matches - same as the USA. Pakistan, however, have one match left to make it six points and qualify for Super 8 while USA have played all their matches. To qualify for Super 8, Pakistan need to beat Namibia in last group stage match on Wednesday (Feb 18) and if they lose, it will come down to net run rate to decide between them and USA for the final Super 8 spot. As of now, Pakistan's net run rate is -0.403 while USA are at 0.788, which mean a loss against Namibia will ensure Pakistan are out of Super 8 race.