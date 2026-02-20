/Formula One: What is active aero, low drag mode and why upcoming season is different from previous editions

The 2026 Formula One season is days away from the start as the teams gear up for the final round of testing before entering the championships. New season, new permutations and new rules will be on the agenda as teams and drivers get ready to give their best shot in the upcoming season. However, unlike the previous seasons, the Formula One 2026 season will offer new thrills with new rules set to take centre stage. Here’s a detailed look at new norms, rule changes and other key changes in the 2026 Formula One season.

Active Aero to replace DRS

Well, the upcoming season, starting with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, will feature a new feature - Active Aero. The new feature will all but eliminate the Drag Reduction System (DRS) in its existing form. Active Aero will allow cars to adjust the angle of both their front and rear wing elements depending on where they are on the track.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is low-drag mode?

In the corners, the flaps stay shut in their default position to maintain grip. On designated straights, drivers can activate low-drag mode, which opens the flaps and flattens the wings, reducing drag and boosting top speed. This is available to every driver, on every lap.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Overtake Mode

With the implementation of active mode, the DRS will be virtually non-existence and the rear wing flaps can be opened on every designated straight without the need to be within one second of the car in front. However, being inside one second of your rival does still bring benefits in the form of Overtake Mode.

The mode is just for attack and is triggered when they’re within one second of the car in front. That gives them access to extra electrical energy, which they can use to deploy to overtake or pressure the driver ahead at a single detection point.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

Will there be a button to operate Overtake Mode?

Yes, there will be a feature to operate the Overtake Mode at one go called the Boost button. Drivers can continue to use it in defence as well as overtaking at any point around the lap, providing they have enough charge in their battery, of course. Drivers may use it all at once or spread across the lap, depending on when they have the best chance to attack or where they are most vulnerable.

New battery charging system

Working with their race engineer, drivers can select from a range of different modes to recharge their battery, from braking and engine energy. That means they have three tools they can use tactically when in the heat of battle.