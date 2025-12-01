Formula One title scenarios: Here's all you need to know as Norris, Verstappen & Piastri battle out in Abu Dhabi GP

The Formula One 2025 championship will head to the final weekend as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will set the stage for the coronation. After the results in the Qatar GP, the title race will head to the final weekend for the first time since 2021, while for the first time since 2010, three drivers will be in contention. So ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi, here’s all you need to know with the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locking horns with second-placed Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

What is the current standing?

At the time of writing on Monday (Dec 1), McLaren’s Norris leads the standings with 408 points while Verstappen is second with 396 points. Norris’s teammate Piastri is third with 392 points and is also in the race to win the title. With just one race to go, it comes down to a winner-takes-all situation as we take a look at the scenarios.

Norris’s scenario to win 2025 F1 title

No matter what happens with other drivers, if Norris ends with a podium finish in Abu Dhabi, he will lift his maiden Formula One title. However, if Norris finishes anything lower than third place in Abu Dhabi, he will need Verstappen to drop points as well and finish at least 13 points clear. The 12-point advantage could prove decisive, but only if Norris does not drop points in the final race.

Verstappen’s scenario to win 2025 F1 title

Verstappen, who looked down and out a few weeks ago in the title race, is now back in the title race, but will need a favour to lift a fifth consecutive title. Verstappen needs to overcome a 12-point deficit to win the title in the final race. Realistically, Verstappen needs to win the Abu Dhabi GP and hope Norris finishes fourth or lower to seal the title.

In case Vertsappen fails to win, he needs to overcome a 12-point deficit to win the title while also hoping Piastri does to overtake him in the standings.

Piastri’s scenario to win 2025 F1 title

For Piastri, it will be a hard but technically possible task to win the 2025 F1 title. Since he can reach a maximum of 417 points, Piastri needs favours from both sides, meaning Norris does not pick up more than eight points, coupled with Verstappen not picking up more than 20 points. Realistically, Piastri needs to win the Abu Dhabi GP and hope teammate Norris finishes sixth or lower. If Piastri wins in the Abu Dhabi GP, Verstappen’s position won’t matter as the Dutch driver will finish with 414 or fewer points.