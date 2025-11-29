/Explained: Here's how Lando Norris can win Formula One 2025 title in Qatar GP

The Formula One 2025 season could have a pivotal Sunday (Nov 30) as Lando Norris could take a step closer towards a maiden title in Qatar. After Saturday’s Qatar Grand Prix sprint race results, Norris will have a realistic chance of sealing the title ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. So, ahead of the penultimate race in the 2025 Formula One season, here is all you need to know about how the title could be sealed by Norris.

What is the current standing?

At the time of writing on Saturday (Nov 29), after the Qatar GP sprint race, Norris leads with 396 points and has two races remaining. Piastri sits second with 374 points, while third-placed Verstappen is on 371 points. Only the top three have a realistic chance of winning the F1 title, while fourth-placed George Russell and others are already out of the race.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As things stand, there is only 50 points to play with Qatar GP and Abu Dhabi GP being the hosts for the remaining two races.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Norris’s equation to win the F1 title

As things stand, if Norris wins Sunday’s Qatar GP, while second-placed Piastri finishes as runner-up, then the British driver will seal the F1 title. If the above result is achieved, Norris will walk into the final race in Abu Dhabi with an inaccessible lead of 26 points or more. The above result will see Norris on 421 points while the nearest rival and teammate Piastri is on 392 points.

However, even if Norris fails to win the Qatar GP but ends with a lead of 26 or more points heading into the final race, he will lift the F1 title.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

How can Piastri win the title?

Still in with a chance, Piastri needs nothing less than a miracle to get the better of his McLaren teammate. Although he trimmed down Norris’s lead with a win in a sprint race, the 22-point margin is too much to catch with just two races remaining. However, if he can keep the gap down to less than 25 points, the title race will head into the final race.

On the other hand, Piastri wins both the remaining races; Norris should not collect more than 27 points combined in the remaining two races.