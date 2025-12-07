LOGIN
Who is Lando Norris? The new 'Formula 1' world champion, who ended the reign of Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 19:59 IST

At 26, Norris becomes one of the youngest British world champions in history. His title is expected to reshape the competitive landscape of Formula 1, with McLaren now positioned to challenge for multiple championships in the coming years.

The moment that changed F1
1. The moment that changed F1

Lando Norris has officially become the 2025 Formula 1 World Champion, clinching the title after a dramatic season finale in Abu Dhabi, where he outpaced Max Verstappen to secure his championship. The win marks the first world title for the British driver after years of being hailed as the “next big thing” in the sport.

Early life & entry into motorsport
2. Early life & entry into motorsport

Born on 13 November 1999 in Bristol, Norris began karting at the age of seven. His exceptional pace quickly pushed him into European and World Karting championships, where he emerged as one of the brightest talents of his generation. By his mid-teens, he was already a multiple-time junior champion.

The rise through junior categories
3. The rise through junior categories

Before entering Formula 1, Norris dominated the junior ladder:

  • 2014 CIK-FIA Karting World Champion
  • 2016 Toyota Racing Series Champion
  • 2017 FIA Formula 3 Europe Champion
  • He finished runner-up in Formula 2, which sealed his place in F1 as McLaren’s most exciting rookie in a decade.

McLaren's long-term project finally pays off
4. McLaren’s long-term project finally pays off

Joining McLaren in 2019, Norris built his reputation on consistency, raw pace, and sharp qualifying speed. Over the years, he became the centrepiece of McLaren’s long-term rebuild, helping transform the team from midfield challengers to legitimate title contenders.

The breakthrough season
5. The breakthrough season

In 2025, McLaren delivered a title-worthy package. Norris combined speed with maturity, scoring multiple wins and finishing consistently ahead of Verstappen and Leclerc. His Abu Dhabi performance, calm under pressure, flawless execution, cemented his status as the sport’s newest world champion.

Rivalry with Verstappen
6. Rivalry with Verstappen

Though friendly off-track, Norris and Verstappen’s on-track battles defined the season. Their wheel-to-wheel fights were some of the most watched moments of the year. Abu Dhabi became the final chapter, where Norris delivered the decisive victory.

What comes next for Norris?
7. What comes next for Norris?

