Who is Lando Norris? The new 'Formula 1' world champion, who ended the reign of Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

At 26, Norris becomes one of the youngest British world champions in history. His title is expected to reshape the competitive landscape of Formula 1, with McLaren now positioned to challenge for multiple championships in the coming years.
Lando Norris has officially become the 2025 Formula 1 World Champion, clinching the title after a dramatic season finale in Abu Dhabi, where he outpaced Max Verstappen to secure his championship. The win marks the first world title for the British driver after years of being hailed as the “next big thing” in the sport.
Born on 13 November 1999 in Bristol, Norris began karting at the age of seven. His exceptional pace quickly pushed him into European and World Karting championships, where he emerged as one of the brightest talents of his generation. By his mid-teens, he was already a multiple-time junior champion.
Before entering Formula 1, Norris dominated the junior ladder:
Joining McLaren in 2019, Norris built his reputation on consistency, raw pace, and sharp qualifying speed. Over the years, he became the centrepiece of McLaren’s long-term rebuild, helping transform the team from midfield challengers to legitimate title contenders.
In 2025, McLaren delivered a title-worthy package. Norris combined speed with maturity, scoring multiple wins and finishing consistently ahead of Verstappen and Leclerc. His Abu Dhabi performance, calm under pressure, flawless execution, cemented his status as the sport’s newest world champion.
Though friendly off-track, Norris and Verstappen’s on-track battles defined the season. Their wheel-to-wheel fights were some of the most watched moments of the year. Abu Dhabi became the final chapter, where Norris delivered the decisive victory.
