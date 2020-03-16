Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg predicts which player will score first double century in T20 cricket

The game of cricket has evolved over time. While the earlier phase of the gentlemen's game used to see players taking their time and patience, the shortened version of the sport has seen matches being extremely fast-paced. With cricket evolving so much, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has predicted which player will score the first-ever double century in T20 cricket.

Hogg was having a question-answer session on social media platform Twitter where a fan asked him: "@Brad_Hogg who do you think will be the first to make a T20 double-hundred?"

@Brad_Hogg who do you think will be the first to make a T20 double-hundred? — shivam jaiswal (@shivamj1998) March 15, 2020 ×

The former Aussie spinner was quick to answer to the query as he predicted that Indian opener Rohit Sharma is the only player capable of hitting the double-ton mark in the shortest format of the game. Hogg, while justifying his prediction, said that the 'Hitman' has a good strike-rate, is a superb timer of the ball and plays shorts all over the park.

"Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground," Hogg replied.

Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground. https://t.co/WmHatsrJpO — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020 ×

In total, five batsmen have scored double centuries in men's ODI with Rohit being the player with most double tons in the shorter format of the game – three. While Sachin Tendulkar was the first player ever, in ODIs, to score a double century in 2010, Rohit went on to hammer double centuries in 2013 (vs Australia), 2014 and 2017 (vs Sri Lanka).