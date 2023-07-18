Football: Ronaldo has 'no plans to play in MLS,' says Saudi league 'much better'

Portugal skipper and Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has said that Saudi league is better than USA's Major League Soccer (MLS). Ronaldo made the statement while talking to reporters after playing in the first half of Saudi club's 5-0 loss in a pre-season game against Celta Vigo.

The match between Al Nassr and La Liga club was played in Ronaldo's home country of Portugal. The football star also said that he has no plans to return to a European club or play in MLS. Ronaldo's contemporary Lionel Messi, notably, has recently joined MLS club Inter Miami in a two-year deal.

"I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here," said Ronaldo.

After Ronaldo, a number of marquee players have joined Saudi clubs this summer. Notable among them are Karim Benzama, Marcelo Brozovic and N'Golo Kante.

Roberto Firmino. Brozovic, who used to play for Messi-starred Inter Miami, will now play alongside Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

"In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year, the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league," Ronaldo added.

The Portugal star had joined the Saudi-based club in January following his sour departure from English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United. It was Ronaldo's second stint with the United.

Ronaldo also said that European clubs have lost a lot of quality and only decent league is the Premier League.

"I'm 100 per cent sure I won't return to any European club," Ronaldo said. "I'm 38 years old. And European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

Ronaldo, who was substituted at end of first half during the game against Celta Vigo, plans to play for 60-70 minutes in Al Nassar's next friendly against Benfica. The match will also be played in Portugal.

"The plan was for me to play 45 minutes today," Ronaldo said. "Against Benfica, I might play 60 or 70 minutes. It is better to fine-tune the machine little by little to reach the best form."

