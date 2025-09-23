Lionel Messi's Argentina likely to face Australia in Kerala in November - Report

Indian football fans are set to get a treat ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as defending world champions Argentina are set to travel to Kerala in November. While the visit was confirmed in August, the opponents remained undisclosed. However, according to the latest reports, Messi’s Argentina will square off against Australia as plans are in the final stages for the friendly.

Messi’s Argentina to face Australia?

According to a latest report from PTI, an official from Argentina’s football association is set to visit India this week to inspect the stadium conditions and other logistical options. If everything goes right, the visit could attract a huge crowd with Indian football fans set for a treat. If everything goes according to plan, it will be the first of two visits for Messi in India, with him already scheduled for a four-city tour of India in December, when the Major League Soccer (MLS) will come to a close.

"The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined)," the Argentine Football Association had written on its official X handle.

"The second, FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)," the AFA statement had read.

