/From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, 5 male players with most Ballon d’Or awards

From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, here is a look at five male players with the most Ballon d’Or awards. The honourable list features the likes of Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten who won the prestigious award on multiple occasions.
Lionel Messi holds the incredible record of winning 8 Ballon d’Or awards, the most by any footballer in history. He first claimed the honor in 2009 and went on to dominate the next decade, lifting the trophy in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015 with Barcelona, then again in 2019, 2021, and most recently in 2023.
Cristiano Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or five times, cementing his place among football’s greatest ever players. He first claimed the award in 2008 with Manchester United, before adding four more during his illustrious spell at Real Madrid in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.
Michel Platini, one of France’s greatest footballers, won the Ballon d’Or three times in a row—in 1983, 1984, and 1985—while starring for Juventus. His hat-trick of awards made him the first player to achieve such dominance in consecutive years, highlighting his brilliance as a playmaker and goal scorer.
Johan Cruyff, the Dutch maestro and pioneer of “Total Football,” won the Ballon d’Or three times in 1971, 1973, and 1974. A genius on the field, Cruyff combined elegance, creativity, and intelligence to redefine the role of a forward, influencing generations of players and coaches.
Marco van Basten, one of the most elegant strikers in football history, won the Ballon d’Or three times—in 1988, 1989, and 1992. Renowned for his clinical finishing, flawless technique, and spectacular goals, van Basten shone for both Ajax and AC Milan, as well as the Netherlands.