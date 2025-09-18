/Messi all set to sign multiyear contract extension with Inter Miami - Report

Football superstar Lionel Messi and Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami have almost agreed to a contract extension for multiple years. The development was first reported by ESPN citing a source including that the contract extension announcement could come in 10 days. Messi arrived in Miami, Florida in June 2023 on a two and a half year contract which is set to expire at the end of ongoing MLS 2025 season. This could also be the 38-year-old's last contract extension before he retires from a decorated career with multiple Ballon d'Ors and a World Cup trophy when he won with Argentina in 2022.

Messi-Inter Miami contract extension all but done

Messi's has been a stalwart at the Inter Miami ever since he arrived at the club. He currently is their highest goal scorer and has taken them new heights including a wider fan base across the globe as well. He played only four games in 2023 season after his arrival and scored three goals. Next season, he played 15 games and scored 20 goals. In the ongoing season, he has played 19 matches with another 20 goals to his name.

Messi's contract extension with Inter Miami would also ensure he stays with the club until the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year. There's, however, clarity if he'll take part in the quadrennial tournament.

Messi's club football journey