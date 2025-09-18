/Messi all set to sign multiyear contract extension with Inter Miami - Report

Messi spent most of his career at Barcelona in Spanish La Liga where played from 2004 to 2021. He joined France-based Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after leaving Barcelona before joining Inter Miami in June 2023.
Football superstar Lionel Messi and Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami have almost agreed to a contract extension for multiple years. The development was first reported by ESPN citing a source including that the contract extension announcement could come in 10 days. Messi arrived in Miami, Florida in June 2023 on a two and a half year contract which is set to expire at the end of ongoing MLS 2025 season. This could also be the 38-year-old's last contract extension before he retires from a decorated career with multiple Ballon d'Ors and a World Cup trophy when he won with Argentina in 2022.
Messi's has been a stalwart at the Inter Miami ever since he arrived at the club. He currently is their highest goal scorer and has taken them new heights including a wider fan base across the globe as well. He played only four games in 2023 season after his arrival and scored three goals. Next season, he played 15 games and scored 20 goals. In the ongoing season, he has played 19 matches with another 20 goals to his name.
Messi's contract extension with Inter Miami would also ensure he stays with the club until the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year. There's, however, clarity if he'll take part in the quadrennial tournament.
Also Read - Broncos head coach Sean Payton issues four-word response on Brady's presence in coaches' Booth
Messi spent most of his career at Barcelona in Spanish La Liga where played from 2004 to 2021 after coming in through their robust youth system. He won the La Liga trophy 10 times at Barcelona along with four Champions League titles as well. He joined France-based Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after leaving Barcelona but quit it after a forgetful stay and landed in the USA at Inter Miami at his next and possibly the last stop.