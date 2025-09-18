/Broncos head coach Sean Payton issues four-word response on Brady's presence in coaches' Booth

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton says 'it doesn't concern me' when asked about Tom Brady being in the coaches' booth during Las Vegas Raiders' Week 2 game against Los Angeles Chargers. Brady was seen seated next to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly with headsets on. There was a furor over Brady presence given that he's a part owner of the Raiders and a broadcaster for the Fox Sports. The league, however, cleared him of any wrongdoing in a statement issued post widespread criticism.

What did Sean Payton say about Brady?

Speaking to the Denver Post, Payton, on Brady being at the coaches' booth during the Raiders' 9-20 loss on Monday Night Football vs the Chargers, said: “It doesn’t concern me. I understand he’s part ownership with a division opponent. I get that. Then he covers games. He covers NFC games. That doesn’t bother me.”

Brady had signed a 10-year deal as a broadcaster with Fox Sports in his last year in the league in 2022 (QB for Tampa Bay Buccaneers). His approval with the NFL for part ownership in the Las Vegas-based franchise was still pending when he started his career with Fox Sports as an announcer.

What did NFL say about Brady?

"There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game," read a statement by the as reported by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner. All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System."