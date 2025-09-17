/Eagles WR AJ Brown throws shades at own offense for not scoring enough points in first two weeks

The Philadelphia Eagles have started their Super Bowl defense with two consecutive wins in the first two weeks of NFL 2025 season but they aren't firing on all cylinders. They beat the Dallas Cowboys 24-20 in the season opener before holding back Super Bowl 59 opponents the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in Week 2. The defense has been better in these two weeks hence the wins but wide receiver AJ Brown didn't shy away from accepting and acknowledging the shortcomings of the offense.

Brown throws shades on Eagles offense

Brown acknowledged that the Eagles offense isn't firing on all cylinders and said: “The goal is to win the game, no matter what that looks like. The reason why people may talk about it is they want to know if it can be sustained throughout the season. I think that’s fair. I think it’s a fair thing to talk about.”

Brown himself didn't see much action during the two games. In Week 1 against the Cowboys, Brown was targeted by QB Jalen Hurts only once for a gain of eight yards. In Week 2 against the Chiefs, he was targeted the most and averaged 5.4 yards per reception for a total of 27 yards in five receptions.

Eagles stay at top of power rankings

The Super Bowl defending champions continue to stay at the top after winning their Week 2 matchup against Super Bowl 59 runners-up the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles (NFC East), along with San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, LA Rams in NFC West, Green Bay Packers in NFC North, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFC South, are one of the six unbeaten teams in the National Football Conference.